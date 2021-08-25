Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $132.86 and last traded at $132.86. Approximately 1,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.04.

Specifically, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,502,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,658 shares of company stock valued at $43,419,087. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 370.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

