Gordon S. Lee Sells 5,272 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,670.30.

On Monday, June 7th, Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $3,627,563.87.

NYSE DASH traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $187.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

