Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTPB. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

