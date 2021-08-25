Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Tops $0.25

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $839,437.63 and approximately $2.15 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 103.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.54 or 0.00781340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00100218 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

