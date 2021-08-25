Graham Fleming Purchases 20,000 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) President Graham Fleming acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FOA opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $9,156,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $844,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $2,359,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

