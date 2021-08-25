Graham Kerr Sells 165,486 Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) Stock

South32 Limited (LON:S32) insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

S32 opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65. South32 Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.22%.

S32 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

