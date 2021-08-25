Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA GYC opened at €23.78 ($27.98) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.96. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.