GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0034

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $20,927.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00125276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00156628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,198.53 or 0.99849124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.01003347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.78 or 0.06804829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,193,275 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

