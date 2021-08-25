GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 1,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $141,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

