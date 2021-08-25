GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 1,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
The company has a market cap of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
