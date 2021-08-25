Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.34

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 2584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,940,169 shares of company stock valued at $74,332,056. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

