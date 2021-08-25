Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 1,938 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

HSY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.89. 9,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,572. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.91. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

