Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 4,280 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 12.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $143,039,000 after acquiring an additional 187,338 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in CVS Health by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 18.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 175,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

