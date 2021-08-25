Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 278,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,015,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.84. 9,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

