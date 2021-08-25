Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX remained flat at $$114.29 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.