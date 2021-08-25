Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,410.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,812 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $232,356,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $280,000. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 68,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 52,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

