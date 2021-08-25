Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will report sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $118.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $415.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

