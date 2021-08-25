Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

NYSE COP opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.