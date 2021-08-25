Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 815.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,036 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of DISH Network worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DISH Network by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DISH Network by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

