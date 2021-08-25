Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,022 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $18,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DD opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

