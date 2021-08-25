Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,253 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Ford Motor by 28.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.