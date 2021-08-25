Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,613 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

