Head to Head Analysis: Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) versus Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Just Energy Group and Engie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Engie 0 3 8 0 2.73

Risk & Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Just Energy Group and Engie’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A Engie $63.68 billion 0.56 -$1.76 billion N/A N/A

Just Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Engie.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Engie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -6.43% -11.09% -10.92% Engie N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Engie beats Just Energy Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt. The company was founded by Rebecca MacDonald in July 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

