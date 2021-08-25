Head to Head Analysis: The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) vs. Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

The Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Morningstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group $6.10 billion 13.37 $1.05 billion $2.65 44.87 Morningstar $1.39 billion 8.21 $223.60 million N/A N/A

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Morningstar.

Dividends

The Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Blackstone Group pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group 26.67% 15.88% 8.78% Morningstar 15.48% 22.35% 10.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of The Blackstone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Blackstone Group and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus price target of $93.89, indicating a potential downside of 21.04%. Given The Blackstone Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Blackstone Group is more favorable than Morningstar.

Summary

The Blackstone Group beats Morningstar on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate fund and non-exchange traded restate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment comprises of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

