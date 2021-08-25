Head to Head Comparison: Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) & Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Sundance Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.09 -$6.10 billion $0.35 72.89 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -32.51% 18.65% 5.23% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ovintiv and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 17 0 2.81 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Sundance Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

