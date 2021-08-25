Head-To-Head Comparison: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zhangmen Education and China Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 345.10%. China Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 956.11%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than Zhangmen Education.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhangmen Education and China Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.87 -$154.51 million N/A N/A China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.21 $22.52 million N/A N/A

China Online Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A China Online Education Group 4.77% -11.84% 5.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats Zhangmen Education on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.