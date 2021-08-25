Head-To-Head Review: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SBA Communications and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 12.33% -5.61% 2.84% Global Medical REIT 0.15% 0.03% 0.01%

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. SBA Communications pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and Global Medical REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.08 billion 18.55 $24.10 million $9.44 37.36 Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 10.44 -$1.92 million $0.88 17.33

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SBA Communications and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 2 12 1 2.93 Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

SBA Communications currently has a consensus target price of $362.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Risk & Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

