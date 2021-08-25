Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

