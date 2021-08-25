Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. 135,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $124,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.