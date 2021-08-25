HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.82. 5,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,286. HEICO has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

