Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. 88 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,798. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.