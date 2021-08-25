HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

HLE stock opened at €60.64 ($71.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €59.19.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

