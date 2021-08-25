Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $27.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

