Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 544,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,960. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

