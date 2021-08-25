Helpico (HELP) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,445.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Helpico has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 1.00124631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00994059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.04 or 0.06707204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

