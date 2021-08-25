Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Plans $0.05 Semi-Annual Dividend

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

