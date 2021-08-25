Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $445.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $450.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

