HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $34,092.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.00792309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00100126 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.