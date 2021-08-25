Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.00

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.12, with a volume of 12045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.86.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.21.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

