Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HI opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.04. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

