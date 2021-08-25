Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

HIMS opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of -0.13.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,571.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $115,521.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,879.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,232 shares of company stock worth $594,230. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.