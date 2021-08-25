Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Financial Analysis

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hippo and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Palomar has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Hippo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hippo and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Palomar $168.46 million 13.44 $6.26 million $0.35 254.80

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A Palomar 5.95% 4.20% 2.02%

Summary

Palomar beats Hippo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

