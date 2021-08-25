Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Financial Analysis

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hippo and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hippo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Palomar
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Hippo and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hippo
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.47 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Palomar
|$168.46 million
|13.44
|$6.26 million
|$0.35
|254.80
Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
45.7% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Hippo and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hippo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Palomar
|5.95%
|4.20%
|2.02%
Summary
Palomar beats Hippo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Hippo Company Profile
Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.