Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

