Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.69

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 3608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

