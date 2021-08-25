Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

