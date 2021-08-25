Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.41

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.41 and last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,383 shares of company stock worth $2,405,175 over the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

