Howdoo Hits One Day Volume of $415,853.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Howdoo has a market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $415,853.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.79 or 0.00781088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00100439 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 466,714,095 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.