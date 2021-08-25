Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 5,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.91. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

