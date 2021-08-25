HP (HPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.