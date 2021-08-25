Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Shares of HTHT opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

