Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.29 Average PT from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

HRNNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

